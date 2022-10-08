Search icon
SSC MTS Paper I result 2022 DECLARED at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here

SSC MTS Paper I result 2022: SSC Multi-Tasking Staff Tier-1 exam result 2022 is now available on the official website - ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 09:01 AM IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Multi-Tasking Staff Tier-1 exam result 2022 on its official website - ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission conducted the Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 from July 5 to July 26, 2022, at various centers all over the country.

As the Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by candidates have been normalised as per the formula published by the Commission on its website. In the Notice of the Examination, candidates have been shortlisted in Paper-I using normalized scores of the candidates.

The schedule of PET/PST for the posts of Havaldar will be available on the website of the Commission in due course.

The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission about a week before the date of examination. However, the candidates, who are unable to download their Admission Certificate, may contact the Regional Office concerned, immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admission Certificate is solely on the candidates.

SSC MTS Tier-1 exam result 2022: Direct link

