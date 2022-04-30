SSC MTS Paper 2 admit card 2022 released: Get the direct link here

File photo

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Friday released the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) or SSC MTS Tier 2 admit card 2020 for the upcoming SSC exam.

Candidates can download their MTS Tier 2 admit cards from the official website - ssc.nic.in.

The exam for SSC MTS paper 2 will be held on May 8, 2022. SSC has also released the application status on the SSC ER website (sscer.org).

Candidates who have passed the SSC MTS Paper 1 can check their application status and download SSC MTS paper 2 admit card from the official regional website of SSC.

Hence, it is advised to first check the SSC MTS Tier 2 Application Status and then proceed to download the hall ticket. Candidates can refer to the step-by-step process given here on how to download the admit card.

SSC MTS Tier 2 Admit Card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Admit Card tab.

Step 3: Then click on the notification that reads, 'STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF EXAMINATION 2020 (PAPER-II) TO BE HELD ON 08/05/2022.'

Step 4: Enter your Registration number or Roll number, Mother’s Name, and Date Of Birth.

Step 5: Your SSC MTS Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy for future references.

