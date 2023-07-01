Search icon
SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 1558 posts at ssc.nic.in, apply till July 21

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 1558 posts at ssc.nic.in, apply till July 21
File photo

SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Staff Selection Commission is inviting applications for SSC MTS (Non-Technical) staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023. The last date to apply is July 21. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates will get a chance to edit their applications from July 26 to July 28. The computer-based examination will be conducted in September.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1198 vacancies in MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

Age limit: The candidate's age should be between 18-25 years for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue). For the post of Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS, the candidate's age should be between 18 to 27.

Application fee: The application fee is Rs 100. Women candidates and SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.

SC MTS & Havaldar recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on the login link and enter the required details.
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.
  • Submit the application form
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

