SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 1558 posts at ssc.nic.in, check eligibility

Candidates will get a chance to edit their applications from July 26 to July 28. The computer-based examination will be conducted in September.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Staff Selection Commission to conclude the application process for SSC MTS (Non-Technical) staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 today, July 21. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1198 vacancies in MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

Age limit: The candidate's age should be between 18-25 years for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue). For the post of Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS, the candidate's age should be between 18 to 27.

Application fee: The application fee is Rs 100. Women candidates and SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.

SSC MTS & Havaldar recruitment 2023: How to apply