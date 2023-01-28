Search icon
Jobs for 10th pass! SSC opens over 11,000 MTS, Havaldar posts, all important details here

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023 application process is underway at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023 | Photo: Pixabay

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is looking for candidates to hire for Multi-Tasking Services (MTS) and Havaldar posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for the job can submit their applications at the official website-- ssc.nic.in. 

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023 is February 17. The application process for SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment Exam 2023 started on January 18. Through this recruitment drive, SSC is aiming to fill a total of 11,409 posts in the organisation. 

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Eligibility 

  • Candidates apply for the job must have passed class 10 or equivalent from a recognised Board or University
  • Candidates applying for the MTS jobs must fall under the age group of 18 to 25 years and for Havaldar posts, the maximum age is 27 years. 

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Selection process

  • Candidates will have to appear for a Computer Based Examination (CBT/CBE).
  • If qualified then they will have to appear for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), applicable only for Havaldar posts.
  • Finally, document verification. 

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Application fees

Candidates applying to appear for the SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment Exam 2023 will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Those belonging to the SC/ST/ESM/PwBd categories and women are exempted from paying any application fees. 

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website-- ssc.nic.in
  • Click on the SSC Notification and refer to all details
  • Fill the online application form
  • Take a print out of the same for future references. 
