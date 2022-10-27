Search icon
SSC MTS Final Result 2020 marks released at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here

Candidates who have appeared for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 can check the result at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 06:58 AM IST

The Staff Selection Commission has released SSC MTS Final Result 2020 marks. Candidates can check the result through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The final result was declared on October 15, 2022. 

Candidates can now check the marks through the official site of the Commission. Candidates who have appeared for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 can check their marks using the registration number. This facility will be available from October 26 to November 15, 2022.

SSC MTS Final Result 2020: Steps to check

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
On the home page, click on SSC MTS Final Result 2020 marks.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your marks will be displayed on the screen.
Check the marks and download the page.
Keep a printout for further need.

SSC MTS Final Result 2020: Direct link

