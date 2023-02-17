SSC MTS exam 2022: Registrations to end today at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply

File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to conclude the registration process for SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 today (February 17). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in. The application fee can be submitted on February 19.

The application correction window will open on February 23 and the last date to make corrections to the application is February 24. This recruitment drive will fill 10880 MTS posts and 529 posts of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

The age limit of the candidate should be between the age of 18 to 25 for MTS and Havaldar posts in CBN (Department of Revenue). For the post of Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS, the candidate's age should be 18 to 27 years.

SSC MTS Exam 2022: Steps to apply