Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SSC MTS exam 2022: Registrations to end today at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply

SSC MTS 2022: Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

SSC MTS exam 2022: Registrations to end today at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply
File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to conclude the registration process for SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 today (February 17). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in. The application fee can be submitted on February 19.

The application correction window will open on February 23 and the last date to make corrections to the application is February 24. This recruitment drive will fill 10880 MTS posts and 529 posts of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

The age limit of the candidate should be between the age of 18 to 25 for MTS and Havaldar posts in CBN (Department of Revenue). For the post of Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS, the candidate's age should be 18 to 27 years.

SSC MTS Exam 2022: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on Apply online link 
  • Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2022 link 
  • Now, login to the account or register online to apply.
  • Enter all the required details and pay the application fees.
  • Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Basant Panchami 2023: Check these Bollywood celebrity-inspired outfit ideas for Saraswati Puja
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad and everything else OnePlus launched at Cloud 11 event: IN PICS
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
In Pics: From Athiya Shetty to Anushka Sharma, here are some celebrities who ditched traditional red lehenga
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 scorecard released at ibps.in: Here's how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.