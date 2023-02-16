Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SSC MTS Exam 2022 Registrations: One day left to apply at ssc.nic.in, check important dates

SSC MTS Exam 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 07:19 AM IST

SSC MTS Exam 2022 Registrations: One day left to apply at ssc.nic.in, check important dates
File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) registration process for SSC MTS Exam 2022 to conclude on February 17, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2022 through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 12523 vacancies in the organisation out of which 9329 vacancies are for the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination 2023 for the age group 18 to 25 and 2665 vacancies are for the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination 2023 for the age group 18 to 27. There are 529 vacancies for the post of Havaldar in CBIC.

Important dates:

  • Last date to pay the fee online: February 19
  • Last date payment through challan: February 20, 2023
  • Correction window to open: February 23 
  • Correction window to close: February 24, 2023. 
  • Computer-based test: To be conducted in April 2023 

The application fees is Rs 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and ESM have no application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

READ: India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 40889 posts, check eligibility and how to apply

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Streaming This Week: Govinda Naam Mera, Blurr, Code Name Tiranga, OTT releases to binge-watch
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.