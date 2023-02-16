SSC MTS Exam 2022 Registrations: One day left to apply at ssc.nic.in, check important dates

File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) registration process for SSC MTS Exam 2022 to conclude on February 17, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2022 through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 12523 vacancies in the organisation out of which 9329 vacancies are for the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination 2023 for the age group 18 to 25 and 2665 vacancies are for the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination 2023 for the age group 18 to 27. There are 529 vacancies for the post of Havaldar in CBIC.

Important dates:

Last date to pay the fee online: February 19

Last date payment through challan: February 20, 2023

Correction window to open: February 23

Correction window to close: February 24, 2023.

Computer-based test: To be conducted in April 2023

The application fees is Rs 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and ESM have no application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

