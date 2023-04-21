Search icon
SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 released at sscner.org.in, exam on May 2

SSC MTS Admit Card 2022: SSC MTS exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 2, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 released at sscner.org.in, exam on May 2
File photo

Staff Selection Commission, North Eastern Region has released the admit card for the SSC MTS exam 2022 on April 20, 2023. SSC MTS exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 2, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2022 can download the admit card at sscner.org.in.

The SSC MTS Computer-Based Exam will be held in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages. Computer-Based Examination will be held in two Sessions: Session-I and Session-II and both Sessions are mandatory to be attempted.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website of SSC regional website.
  • Click on SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card link 
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 direct link

 

SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 released at sscner.org.in, exam on May 2
