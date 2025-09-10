SSC MTS 2025 tentative vacancies list released at ssc.gov.in, check posts, PDF link HERE

SSC has announced a total of 5,464 vacancies with 4,375 posts for MTS and 1,089 posts for Havaldar.

SSC MTS 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised tentative vacancies for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar recruitment 2025. Interested candidates can find details about the recruitment on the official SSC website - ssc.nic.in. According to the latest notice, SSC has announced a total of 5,464 vacancies with 4,375 posts for MTS and 1,089 posts for Havaldar under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN).

SSC MTS Exam 2025

The computer-based examination is scheduled between September 20 and October 24, 2025.

SSC MTS recruitment process

The SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment will be conducted through a Computer-Based Examination (CBE), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) for Havaldar posts.

Tentative vacancies

As per the official update, the tentative vacancies stand at 4,375 for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and 1,089 for Havaldar, marking an increase from the earlier 1,075 vacancies notified for Havaldar. This brings the total to 5,464 posts. This update comes after the initial notification on June 26, 2025. Aspirants across the country who have registered for this highly competitive exam now have more clarity on the opportunities available this year.