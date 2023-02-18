SSC MTS 2022 registration date extended, important dates here

File photo

SSC MTS 2023: The last date to apply for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2022 or SSC MTS 2023. The application process will now conclude on February 24. Earlier, the last date to apply was February 17.

"The Commission has decided to extend the closing date for receipt of online application for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 to 24-02-2023," the official notice reads.

The application correction window will open on March 2 and the last date to make corrections to the application is March 3. This recruitment drive will fill 10880 MTS posts and 529 posts of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

The age limit of the candidate should be between the age of 18 to 25 for MTS and Havaldar posts in CBN (Department of Revenue). For the post of Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS, the candidate's age should be 18 to 27 years.

SSC MTS Exam 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on Apply online link

Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2022 link

Now, login to the account or register online to apply.

Enter all the required details and pay the application fees.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Important dates: