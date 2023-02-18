Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SSC MTS 2022 registration date extended, important dates here

The application process will now conclude on February 24. Earlier, the last date to apply was February 17.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 07:50 AM IST

SSC MTS 2022 registration date extended, important dates here
File photo

SSC MTS 2023: The last date to apply for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2022 or SSC MTS 2023. The application process will now conclude on February 24. Earlier, the last date to apply was February 17.

"The Commission has decided to extend the closing date for receipt of online application for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 to 24-02-2023," the official notice reads.

The application correction window will open on March 2 and the last date to make corrections to the application is March 3. This recruitment drive will fill 10880 MTS posts and 529 posts of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

The age limit of the candidate should be between the age of 18 to 25 for MTS and Havaldar posts in CBN (Department of Revenue). For the post of Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS, the candidate's age should be 18 to 27 years.

SSC MTS Exam 2022: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on Apply online link 
  • Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2022 link 
  • Now, login to the account or register online to apply.
  • Enter all the required details and pay the application fees.
  • Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Important dates: 

  • Last date and time for receipt of online applications: February 24 (23:00)
  • Last date and time for making online fee payment: February 26 (23:00)
  • Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: February 26 (23:00)
  • Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): February 27 
  • Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: 02-03-2023 to 03-03-2023 (23:00)
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan-1, RRR, KGF 2, Kantara: Pan-India blockbusters that amazed audiences globally in 2022
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 609 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.