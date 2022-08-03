Search icon
SSC MTS 2022 Answer Key released at ssc.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download

This year the commission conducted a computer-based examination from July 5 to July 26, 2022, at different centres all over the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 08:49 AM IST

File Photo

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key with the response sheet as well for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021. If you have appeared for the exam, you can check and download the SSC MTS 2022 Answer Key via the official website - www.ssc.nic.in. 

This year the commission conducted a computer-based examination from July 5 to July 26, 2022, at different centres all over the country. Candidates, after downloading the answer key, can raise objections till August 7, 2022, at 8 pm. They need to pay Rs 100 as per the question/answer challenge. To access the answer key, a candidate will require their roll number and password. 

SSC MTS 2022 Answer Key: Click here to download 

SSC MTS 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download 

Step 1:  Visit the official website of SSC - www.ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with candidates’ Response Sheet(s)', on the homepage. 

Step 3: A new PDF document will now open on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the link in the PDF document.

Step 5: Enter the necessary login details such as Roll number (As per Admission Certificate), and Password (As per Admission Certificate).

Step 6: Your SSC MTS 2022 Answer Key will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future use.

For more details about SSC MTS 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2022 schedule released on upsc.gov.in: Exam from Sept 16
