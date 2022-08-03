SSC MTS 2022 Answer Key released at ssc.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key with the response sheet as well for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021. If you have appeared for the exam, you can check and download the SSC MTS 2022 Answer Key via the official website - www.ssc.nic.in.

This year the commission conducted a computer-based examination from July 5 to July 26, 2022, at different centres all over the country. Candidates, after downloading the answer key, can raise objections till August 7, 2022, at 8 pm. They need to pay Rs 100 as per the question/answer challenge. To access the answer key, a candidate will require their roll number and password.

SSC MTS 2022 Answer Key: Click here to download

SSC MTS 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC - www.ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with candidates’ Response Sheet(s)', on the homepage.

Step 3: A new PDF document will now open on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the link in the PDF document.

Step 5: Enter the necessary login details such as Roll number (As per Admission Certificate), and Password (As per Admission Certificate).

Step 6: Your SSC MTS 2022 Answer Key will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future use.

For more details about SSC MTS 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website.