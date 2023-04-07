Search icon
SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card released at ssckkr.kar.nic.in, exam on May 2, direct link here

The exam will be a Computer Based test that will be conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 02:49 PM IST

Staff Selection Commission has released admit card for SSC MTS 2022 exam. Candidates can download the admit card on the official website of SSC KKR at ssckkr.kar.nic.in. SSC Multi-Tasking(Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2022 will be conducted on May 2, 2023. 

The exam will be a Computer Based test that will be conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages. SSC MTS Exam will be conducted in two Sessions: Session-I and Session-II and both Sessions will be mandatory to be attempted.

SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download

  • Visit the official site of SSC regional website.
  • Click on SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card link 
  • Enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card 
  • Check and download the admit card 
  • Keep a hard copy for further need.

This recruitment drive is will fill 10880 posts of MTS and 529 havildar in CBIC and CBN in the organisation. 

SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card: direct link

