SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card released at ssckkr.kar.nic.in, exam on May 2, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission has released admit card for SSC MTS 2022 exam. Candidates can download the admit card on the official website of SSC KKR at ssckkr.kar.nic.in. SSC Multi-Tasking(Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2022 will be conducted on May 2, 2023.

The exam will be a Computer Based test that will be conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages. SSC MTS Exam will be conducted in two Sessions: Session-I and Session-II and both Sessions will be mandatory to be attempted.

SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the official site of SSC regional website.

Click on SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card link

Enter the required details.

Click on submit and your admit card

Check and download the admit card

Keep a hard copy for further need.

This recruitment drive is will fill 10880 posts of MTS and 529 havildar in CBIC and CBN in the organisation.

SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card: direct link