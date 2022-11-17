SSC JHT, SHT final answer key, question papers released on ssc.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

The final answer key for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) has been published by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Along with final answer key, SSC has also released the question papers. Candidates can download the final answer key along with question papers through the commission's website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC JHT, JT and SHT paper 1 results were released on November 3, 2022.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper (s) have been uploaded on the website of the Commission on 16.11.2022. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper (s) along with the Final Answer Keys post log-in through the link given below by using their Examination Roll Number and Password. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 16.11.2022 (04:00 PM) to 30.11.2022 (04:00 PM),” the notification reads.

SSC JHT, JT, SHT final answer key 2022: Direct link

