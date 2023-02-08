Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SSC JHT Recruitment 2022 final result out at ssc.nic.in: See how to check here

SSC JHT Recruitment 2022 final result has been declared at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 07:58 PM IST

SSC JHT Recruitment 2022 final result out at ssc.nic.in: See how to check here
SSC JHT Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) recruitment exam final result 2022 on February 8. Candidates who appeared for the SSC JHT Recruitment Exam 2023 can check their final result for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 from the official site-- ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who have filled out the option cum preference online have been considered for final selection. Posts and Departments to the provisionally shortlisted candidates have been allotted on the basis of thier performance in Paper-I and Paper-II and the preference of Posts/ Departments submitted by them online.

Read: SBI Recruitment 2023: Jobs vacancies with salary upto Rs 48 lakhs per annum, know details here

SSC JHT Final Result 2022: How to check

  1. Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  2. Click on results link available on the home page.
  3. A new page will open where candidates will get SSC JHT Final Result 2022 link.
  4. Click on the link and a PDF file will open.
  5. Check the result and download the page.
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Taaza Khabar: Bhuvan Bam hosts special screening of series for Prajakta Koli, Munawar Faruqui, Zakir Khan
Republic Day 2023: Pulao, momos, sandwiches and many other tricolor dishes to try on January 26
In Pics: Nia Sharma burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos
Wedding pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha are out; see here
Palak Tiwari looks sizzling hot in bustier top with leather pants, netizens ask 'thand nahi lagti kya'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft to pull the plug on free version of Teams, users need to pay Rs 110 per month to continue
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.