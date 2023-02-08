SSC JHT Recruitment 2022 final result out at ssc.nic.in: See how to check here

SSC JHT Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) recruitment exam final result 2022 on February 8. Candidates who appeared for the SSC JHT Recruitment Exam 2023 can check their final result for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 from the official site-- ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who have filled out the option cum preference online have been considered for final selection. Posts and Departments to the provisionally shortlisted candidates have been allotted on the basis of thier performance in Paper-I and Paper-II and the preference of Posts/ Departments submitted by them online.

SSC JHT Final Result 2022: How to check