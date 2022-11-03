Search icon
SSC JHT, JT, SHT recruitment 2022 paper 2 result OUT at ssc.nic.in: Here's how to check

SSC JHT, JT, SHT recruitment 2022 paper 2 result has been released at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 09:53 PM IST

SSC JHT, JT, SHT recruitment 2022
SSC JHT, JT, SHT recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for Paper-I of the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 at the official website-- ssc.nic.in. As many as 3224 candidates have been shortlisted in the said Examination for appearing in Paper II.

SSC JHT, JT, SHT recruitment 2022 Paper-I was conducted on October 1 in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various centres all over the country. The SSC JHT, JT, SHT recruitment 2022 Paper II is tentatively scheduled to be held on December 4. The Admit card of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices.

SSC JHT result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
  • Click on the result link for the translator examination
  • The result will appear on your screen
  • Check and download for future purposes.

The SSC JHT, JT, SHT recruitment 2022 final answer keys along with the Question Papers will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from November 16 to 30. The commission will upload the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates on the website of the Commission for a period from November 16.

