SSC Exam schedule for JHT, JT, SHT paper 2 released at ssc.nic.in

File photo

The exam schedule for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-II) has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can check the exam schedule available on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-II) exam will be held on December 4.

“The Commission has decided to conduct the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-II) on 04th December, 2022”, reads the official notification.

SSC Paper-I results were declared for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination on November 3. A total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for paper -2

Candidates are advised to visit the official website at ssc.nic.in regularly for updates.

Computer Based Examination (CBE) will be conducted by the Commission only in English and Hindi.