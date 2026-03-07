FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SSC JE Result 2026: Paper I result out at ssc.gov.in, know steps to check here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced SSC JE Result 2026 for Paper I. Candidates who have taken Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025 can check their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 04:47 PM IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced SSC JE Result 2026 for Paper I. Candidates who have taken Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025 can check their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. 

The SSC JE exam 2026 for Paper I was conducted from December 3 to 6 and on December 13, 2025. The exam was held online and was computer based.  

