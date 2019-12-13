SSC JE Result 2019 Released: Visit ssc.nic.in to check result, cut-off & more

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for SSC JE 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the Junior Engineer (JE) exam can check the SSC JE result on the official website- ssc.nic.in.

A total of 10,600 candidates are shortlisted in SSC JE Paper 1 Exam. Out of the total, 8681 are in Civil Engineering and 1919 in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering.

SSC JE Selected candidates in Paper 1 will now have to appear for SSC JE Paper 2. SSC JE Descriptive Type Paper 2 is scheduled for 29 December 2019 (Sunday).

The SSC exam was conducted from September 23 to September 27 for Junior Engineer in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contract field. The answer key was released by the commission in the month of October.

SC JE Result 2019: Here's how you can check the cut off

1. Visit the official site ssc.nic.in

2. Click on Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2018 – Declaration of result of Paper-I for short-listing candidates for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) (211.41 KB)

3. A PDF will open. Check the cutoff.

4. Download the PDF and keep a printout for future references.