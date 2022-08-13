Search icon
SSC JE Recruitment Notification 2022: Apply for Junior Engineers posts at ssc.nic.in, know salary, selection process

SSC JE Recruitment Notification 2022: The last date to apply is August 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 06:16 AM IST

File photo
SSC has released an official notification for Junior Engineers posts (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations in the Government of India. The last date to apply is August 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.
 
SSC JE Vacancy 2022 Details
 
Post: Junior Engineer (Civil)
Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/-  Level- 6
Post: Junior Engineer (Electrical)
Post: Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
Post: Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying and Contract)
 
Application Fee: Pay the examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.
For Gen/ OBC/EWS: Rs. 100/-
For SC/ ST: No Fee
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through SSC‘s website ssc.nic.in.
 
SSC JE Exam 2022 Important Dates: 
Starting date for online application submission: August 12, 2022
Last date for online application submission: September 02, 2022
Last date for payment of fee through online: September 03, 2022
Last date for payment of fee through challan: September 03, 2022
Last date for correction of online application: September 04, 2022
Date of computer based examination (paper-I): November 2022
Date of exam paper-II (conventional): To be notified later
 
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) and Paper-II  (Descriptive).
