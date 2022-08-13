SSC JE Recruitment Notification 2022: Apply for Junior Engineers posts at ssc.nic.in, know salary, selection process

File photo

SSC has released an official notification for Junior Engineers posts (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations in the Government of India. The last date to apply is August 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Junior Engineer (Civil)

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level- 6

Post: Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Post: Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

Post: Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying and Contract)

Application Fee: Pay the examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.

For Gen/ OBC/EWS: Rs. 100/-

For SC/ ST: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through SSC‘s website ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE Exam 2022 Important Dates:

Starting date for online application submission: August 12, 2022

Last date for online application submission: September 02, 2022

Last date for payment of fee through online: September 03, 2022

Last date for payment of fee through challan: September 03, 2022

Last date for correction of online application: September 04, 2022

Date of computer based examination (paper-I): November 2022

Date of exam paper-II (conventional): To be notified later

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) and Paper-II (Descriptive).