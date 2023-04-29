SSC JE Final Result 2022: Commission to release option cum preference form on May 4

File photo

Staff Selection Commission to release SSC JE Final Result 2022 Option cum preference form on May 4, 2023. Candidates can check the Option cum preference form notice on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

All candidates, who have appeared in Paper-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 for posts/organisation through their respective 'CANDIDATE LOGIN' on the website of SSC (Headquarters) i.e. ssc.nic.in wherein a tab for submission of Optioncum-Preference for Post(s)/Organization(s) will be activated which will remain active during the period from 04.05.2023 to 06.05.2023.

Candidates may please also note thatOption-cum-Preference can be revised only during the aforesaid period and the Option-cum-Preference last submitted by the candidate will be treated as final.

Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection.

Therefore, the candidates who have appeared in Paper-II are required to mandatorily exercise their Option-cum-Preference for consideration of their candidature in the final merit list/final selection in Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022.