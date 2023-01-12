Search icon
SSC JE Exam 2022: Paper 2 exam date released at ssc.nic.in, check official notice here

The Paper II of the Junior Engineer Examination, 2022 will be conducted on February 26, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 07:43 AM IST

File photo

The SSC JE Paper II Exam date for 2022 has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission. On February 26, 2023, the Paper II of the Junior Engineer Examination, 2022 will be held.

The official notice reads, "The Commission has decided to conduct the Paper-II of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 on 26th February, 2023."

According to the official notice, the aforementioned schedule is dependent on the current circumstances and any updated government directives for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SSC JE Paper I was held in November 2022. The maximum marks is 300 and time duration is for 2 hours. Paper II will be descriptive in nature and divided into three sections: Part A will cover general engineering (civil and structural), Part B will cover general engineering (electrical), and Part C will cover general engineering (Mechanical).

SSC Official Notice

Paper-II will be in Hindi or in English. Part paper written in Hindi and part in English will be awarded zero marks. There will be no option for re-evaluation/ re-checking exam results. Candidates can visit the SSC's official website for further information.

