SSC JE 2023: Apply for 1324 Junior Engineer posts at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply

The last date to apply is August 16. SSC computer-based exam is scheduled to be conducted in October.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Staff Selection Commission is inviting applications for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for SSC JE 2023 on ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply is August 16. SSC computer-based exam is scheduled to be conducted in October. 

Vacancy details:
Border Roads Organization (Male candidates only)
JE (C): 431

JE (E&M): 55

Central Public Works Department
JE (C): 421

JE (E): 124

Central Water Commission
JE (C): 188

JE (M): 23

Farakka Barrage Project
JE (C): 15

JE (M): 6

Military Engineer Services
JE (C): 29

JE (E&M): 18

Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works)
JE (C): 7

JE (M): 1

National Technical Research Organization
JE (C): 4

JE (E): 1

JE (M): 1

Total vacancies: 1,324

Eligibility criteria is different for each post. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more information.

The application fee of SSC JE 2023 is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the fee.

How to Apply: Applications should be submitted only in online mode at the official website of SSC Headquarters ssc.nic.in.

