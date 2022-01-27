SSC JE 2019: Final result declared at ssc.nic.in – Get DIRECT link here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of Junior Engineer exam 2019 today (January 27, 2022). Candidates can check the results on the official website – ssc.nic.in. On the basis of the Cut-off fixed by the Commission in Paper-II, 2532 candidates were qualified in Civil Engineering and 358 candidates were qualified in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering for appearing in Document Verification.

SSC JE Result 2019 has been declared for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts vacancies. The SSC JE 2019 final result has been prepared based on Paper I and II.

“Consequent upon Document Verification, 1152 candidates have been finally selected for appointment. Allocation of Posts and Departments to the selected candidates has been made on the basis of ‘merit-cum-order of preference of Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification. Keeping in view the vacancy position, category-wise details of the 1152 candidates (1008-Civil Engineering & 144- Electrical Engineering/Mechanical Engineering) selected for appointment,” SSC said.

SSC JE Result 2019: steps to check

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in.

Click on the 'Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 – Declaration of Final Result' link on the Homepage,

Enter your roll number in the list of qualified candidates.

Take a printout for future references.

Direct link given here to check SSC JE Result 2019.