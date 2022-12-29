SSC Head Constable Result 2022 announced at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Head Constable Result 2022 has been declared on December 28, 2022. Candidates can check the results through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

From October 10 to October 20, 2022, a computer-based exam for the SSC Head Constable was administered. The minimum passing scores in the computer-based exam is 40% for candidates in the UR/EWS category, 35% for those in the SC/ST/OBC category, and 30% for those who fall under the PwD/Ex-Servicemen (ESM) category.

Candidates who pass the written test will be invited to the Delhi Police's PE&MT, which will be held. The Delhi Police will promptly inform you of the PE&MT schedule. Candidates are encouraged to visit the Delhi Police website.

The marks of the candidates who passed or failed the CBE will be posted on the Commission's website. There will be access to this facility from January 10 to January 24, 2023. Candidates can check the SSC website for more pertinent information.

