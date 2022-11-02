SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Answer key OUT at ssc.nic.in: See how to download here

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the Head Constable recruitment examination for Delhi Police. Candidates who have appeared for the Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination 2022 can download the answer key through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment exam 2022 was conducted between October 10 to October 20.

The window to raise objections against the SSC Delhi Police has already been opened and the candidates can raise objections till November 7. Candidates must note that for each objection raised, a fee of Rs 100 will be charged.

SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Answer Key 2022: How to download