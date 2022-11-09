Search icon
SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2022 answer key OUT at ssc.nic.in: Raise objection till November 12, how to download here

SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2022 exam answer key has been released at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:03 PM IST

SSC Head Contable Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the SSC Head Constable recruitment 2022 exam. Candidates who have appeared for Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination 2022 can check the answer key from the official site-- ssc.nic.in. The SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2022 was conducted on October 27 and 28 across various exam centres all over India. 

The window to raise objections against the SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2022 has been opened. Candidates can raise objections, if any, till November 12. Candidates must note, that they will have to pay Rs 100 for each challenged answer or question.  

SSC Head Constable Answer Key 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC Head Constable Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

