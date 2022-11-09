SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2022 answer key OUT at ssc.nic.in: Raise objection till November 12, how to download here

SSC Head Contable Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the SSC Head Constable recruitment 2022 exam. Candidates who have appeared for Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination 2022 can check the answer key from the official site-- ssc.nic.in. The SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2022 was conducted on October 27 and 28 across various exam centres all over India.

The window to raise objections against the SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2022 has been opened. Candidates can raise objections, if any, till November 12. Candidates must note, that they will have to pay Rs 100 for each challenged answer or question.

SSC Head Constable Answer Key 2022: How to download