SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration for various posts with up to 69,000 salary open, details here

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 registration process is underway at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is looking for candidates to hire for the various posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and for the posts of Sepoy in NCB. 

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 by visiting the official website-- ssc.nic.in till November 30. A total of 24369 vacancies are expected to be filled through this recruitment drive.
 
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Important dates 

  • Dates for submission of online applications: October 27 to November 30
  • Last date and time for receipt of online applications: November 30 (23:00)
  • Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: November 30 (23:00)
  • Last date and time for making online fee payment: December 01 (23:00)
  • Last date for payment through Challan (during Working hours of Bank): December 01

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary 

  • Sepoy in NCB-- Pay Level–1-- Rs 18,000 to 56,900 for the post of Sepoy in NCB 
  • All other posts-- Pay Level-3-- Rs 21,700 to 69,100

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the post must have passed the Matriculation or 10th Class examination from a recognised Board/ University. Candidates who have not acquired the essential educational qualification as on the stipulated date will not be eligible and need not apply.

