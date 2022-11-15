SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration for various posts with up to 69,000 salary open, details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is looking for candidates to hire for the various posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and for the posts of Sepoy in NCB.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 by visiting the official website-- ssc.nic.in till November 30. A total of 24369 vacancies are expected to be filled through this recruitment drive.
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Important dates
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Candidates applying for the post must have passed the Matriculation or 10th Class examination from a recognised Board/ University. Candidates who have not acquired the essential educational qualification as on the stipulated date will not be eligible and need not apply.