SSC GD Recruitment 2021: Results to be DECLARED soon - Steps to check scores

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had invited applications for 25,271 positions of GD constables. Candidates were to take a written test during the selection process.

As per reports, the tentative date for the results to be announced is today, January 31. However, no official announcement has been made.

Once the results are announced, candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website of the commission.

Furthermore, candidates who will pass the written test will be called for a physical test and documents verification. The selected candidates will be appointed in CISF, BSF, CRPF, AR and Assam Rifles.

Here's how you can check your scores:

- Visit the official website

- Click on the result link and enter your details

- Once you submit your details, the result will appear on your screen

It is advised for all candidates to download a copy of the result and keep it with them.