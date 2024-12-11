The SSC GD 2024 exam took place from February 20 to March 7, 2024, with an additional session on March 30, 2024. The physical tests for SSC GD 2024 were conducted from September 23 to November 9, 2024.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is anticipated to announce the final results for the SSC GD Constable 2024 exam, which aims to fill 46,617 vacancies for Constable GD positions in the CAPFs and Rifleman GD roles in the Assam Rifles. The results are expected to be released by December 15, 2024.

However, there is currently no official confirmation regarding the exact date and time for the SSC GD final results 2024.

The Commission will publish the SSC GD final merit list 2024 alongside the results. This merit list will include the ranks, roll numbers, and names of candidates who have been selected for appointment in the forces.

How to check SSC GD result 2024?

To check SSC GD result 2024, candidates are required to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the GD Constable Result link.

Step 3: Go through the result PDF containing the cut-off marks.

Step 4: Download the result PDF.

How to download SSC GD final merit list 2024?

Candidates can check their rank in the SSC GD Constable exam by downloading the merit list. Have a look at the steps to download SSC GD merit list 2024 below:

Step 1: Visit the SSC website – ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Result tab and select the CTGD

Step 3: Click on the result link against the exam name

Step 4: View and download the merit list PDF

Meanwhile, the selection process includes several stages: a Computer Based Examination (CBE), a Physical Standard Test (PST), a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Medical Examination, and Document Verification.