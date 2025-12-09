SSC GD Exam 2026 Update: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in, application open till THIS date; Check details here

Vande Mataram controversy: What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, Muslim League? Read the full letter here
EDUCATION
The SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 will fill 25,487 vacancies across forces like BSF, CISF, CRPF and more. Applications are open until Dec 31, 2025, with a fee payment deadline of Jan 1, 2026. Candidates must be 18-23 years old and meet eligibility criteria.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the tentative vacancy list for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2026. This announcement provides essential details for candidates aspiring to join the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSB, ITBP and Assam Rifles as Constables (GD). Interested candidates can access the vacancy list and other relevant details on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in
A total of 25,487 vacancies are available across various forces, with specific numbers assigned to each branch of the security forces. The list of vacancies includes positions for both male and female candidates and provides a state-wise break-up for ease of application.
Vacancy Details (Male/Female):
The vacancies are spread across various regions, and candidates must submit a domicile certificate or Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) to be eligible based on their state or Union Territory.
Selected candidates for the SSC GD Constable positions will be placed at Pay Level 3, which ranges from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month, depending on the position and location.
The selection process for the SSC GD Constable includes multiple stages:
To apply for the SSC GD Constable exam, candidates can follow these steps:
The SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 is a significant opportunity for candidates looking to serve in various armed forces and law enforcement agencies across India. With 25,487 vacancies up for grabs, interested candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and apply well before the deadlines. Stay tuned for further updates from the Staff Selection Commission.