SSC GD Exam 2026 Update: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in, application open till THIS date; Check details here

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 will fill 25,487 vacancies across forces like BSF, CISF, CRPF and more. Applications are open until Dec 31, 2025, with a fee payment deadline of Jan 1, 2026. Candidates must be 18-23 years old and meet eligibility criteria.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the tentative vacancy list for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2026. This announcement provides essential details for candidates aspiring to join the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSB, ITBP and Assam Rifles as Constables (GD). Interested candidates can access the vacancy list and other relevant details on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Vacancy Breakdown

A total of 25,487 vacancies are available across various forces, with specific numbers assigned to each branch of the security forces. The list of vacancies includes positions for both male and female candidates and provides a state-wise break-up for ease of application.

Vacancy Details (Male/Female):

BSF (Border Security Force): 616 total posts (524 Male, 92 Female)

CISF (Central Industrial Security Force): 14,595 total posts (13,135 Male, 1,460 Female)

CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force): 5,490 total posts (5,366 Male, 124 Female)

SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal): 1,764 total posts (1,764 Male)

ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police): 1,293 total posts (1,099 Male, 194 Female)

Assam Rifles (AR): 1,706 total posts (1,556 Male, 150 Female)

SSF (Special Security Force): 23 total posts (23 Male)

The vacancies are spread across various regions, and candidates must submit a domicile certificate or Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) to be eligible based on their state or Union Territory.

Important Dates for SSC GD Constable 2026 Exam

Application Deadline: December 31, 2025

Online Fee Payment: Closes on January 1, 2026

Correction Window: January 8 to January 10, 2026

Exam Date: The examination dates will be announced on the official website soon.

Eligibility Criteria for SSC GD Constable 2026

Nationality: Candidates must be Indian citizens.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have passed the Matriculation (Class 10) examination from a recognised Board or University by January 1, 2026.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 23 years of age as of January 1, 2026 (born between January 2, 2003, and January 1, 2008).

Pay Scale and Benefits

Selected candidates for the SSC GD Constable positions will be placed at Pay Level 3, which ranges from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month, depending on the position and location.

Selection Process for SSC GD Constable Exam 2026

The selection process for the SSC GD Constable includes multiple stages:

Computer-Based Examination (CBE): The first stage will be a written test, which will assess general knowledge, reasoning, mathematics, and language skills.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST): Candidates who qualify in the CBE will proceed to the physical tests.

Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Document Verification: After the physical tests, candidates will be medically examined, and their documents will be verified.

How to Apply for SSC GD Constable Exam 2026

To apply for the SSC GD Constable exam, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in Find and click on the 'Apply' tab. Complete the online application form with the required details. Pay the application fee before the deadline. Submit the form and download the application for future reference.

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 is a significant opportunity for candidates looking to serve in various armed forces and law enforcement agencies across India. With 25,487 vacancies up for grabs, interested candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and apply well before the deadlines. Stay tuned for further updates from the Staff Selection Commission.