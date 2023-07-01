Search icon
SSC GD Constable Results declared at ssc.nic.in, 1,46,292 candidates qualify, direct link here

SSC GD Constable Results 2023: The commission conducted the PET and PST examination for 368146 candidates of which 146292 qualified for the examination.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

File photo

SSC GD Constable Results 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of SSC GD constable examination on June 30. Candidates van check the results on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates had appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) for the constable positions in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022.

The SSC GD PET PST Exam was conducted from May 1 to May 15. Over 3.5 lakh candidates' results are now available for download on the official website.

A total of 146,292 applicants have been declared successful in the SSC GD constable examination. However, since the PET PST for Manipur was not yet completed, the candidates from that state were not counted in these results.

The four stages of the SSC GD selection procedure are a computer-based written test, a physical standard test (PST), a physical efficiency test (PET), and a medical examination. The roll number of each candidate who achieved a score higher than the established cut-off and was chosen for further consideration in the selection process is included in the SSC GD Constable test merit list.

SSC Constable GD PET result 2023: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in
  • Click on results
  • Click on the 'SSC Constable GD PET result 2023' link
  • It will take you to a PDF
  • Check roll number SSC Constable GD PET result 2023 and save it for future reference

SSC GD Constable Results 2023: direct link

