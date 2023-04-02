SSC GD Constable Result 2023 likely soon for more than 50,000 vacancies, know how to check scores at ssc.nic.in

File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the result of SSC Constable GD 2023. Once released, candidates who appeared for the test can check the result on the SSC website at ssc.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill 50187 posts in the organisation.

The computer-based exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 10 to February 13, 2023. The answer key was available from February 18 to February 25, 2023.

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Steps to check

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Constable GD Result 2022 link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Selected candidates of SSC GD Constable Result will appear in physical exams, medical exams, and rounds of document verification.