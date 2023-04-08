Search icon
SSC GD Constable Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in: How to download and more here

SSC GD Constable Result 2022 has been declared at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022| Photo: PTI

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) GD Constable exam 2022 result has been declared today (April 8). Candidates who appeared for the SSC exam can now check the SSC GD Constable result 2022 from the official website-- ssc.nic.in. 

More than 30 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC GD Exam. This year, the Computer Based Examination in r/o Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination, 2022 was held between January 10 to February 13.

SSC Constable GD Result 2022: How to download 

  • Look for the SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in.
  • Now, visit the ‘Result’ section on the homepage.
  • Click on the designated result link that reads, “Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022–Shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).”
  • Enter the login credentials if required such as SSC registration/application number and password.
  • Submit the required credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download SSC Constable GD Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC Constable GD Result 2022 Passing Marks

All those candidates who belong to the general and ex-serviceman categories and have scored at least 35%  have qualified for the competitive examination. The SSC Constable GD answer key was released on February 18.

