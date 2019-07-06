SSC GD Constable result 2019 released, check @ ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the result for National Investigative Agency (NIA), Special Security Force (SSF), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifle examination on July 5. The candidates can now check the marks of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) on the official website-ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission released the results for these examinations on 20 June 2019.

As per the official notification issued by the Staff Selection Commission, a candidate can check his/her result for a period of one month i.e by Aug 4, 2019, by using their registration number and the registered password.

Follow these steps to check the result for Assam Rifle Examination:

Step 1: Log on to the official website - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Enter the registration number.

Step 3: Enter the password.

Step 4: Enter Captcha.

Step 5: Click on login.

Around 30,41,284 applicants had appeared for the SSC GD Constable 2019 examinations.

For the recruitment year 2018, 58,373 vacancies of constable (GD) were notified for which computer-based written examination was conducted by the SSC.