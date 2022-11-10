SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Last date SOON to apply 24369 Constable posts at ssc.nic.in

File photo

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for 24369 Constable (GD) posts in Central Para Military Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Assam Rifles and Sepoy (Sepoy) in Narcotics Control Bureau Exam 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for SSC GD constable recruitment 2022 is November 30. Selection process is based on Computer Based Examination (CBE) which will be held only in English and Hindi.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) will be scheduled and conducted by the CAPFs.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

BSF: 10497 posts

CISF: 100 posts

CRPF: 8911 posts

SSB: 1284 posts

ITBP: 1613 posts

AR: 1697 posts

SSF: 103 posts

Also Read: CLAT 2023 Registration: Few days left to apply for Common Law Admission Test at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

SSC GD Constable 2022 Educational Qualification

The candidates should have passed Matriculation or the 10th Class Exam from a recognized Board/ University.

How to apply: Applications must be submitted online mode at the official website of the Commission i.e. ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Commencement of application process: October 27, 2022

Last date to apply for SSC GD constable: November 30

SSC GD Constable exam date: January 2023

Mode of selection: The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination (DME/ RME) and Document Verification.