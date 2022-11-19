Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022: Apply for 24369 Constable posts at ssc.nic.in, check salary, eligibility

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 07:03 AM IST

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022: Apply for 24369 Constable posts at ssc.nic.in, check salary, eligibility
File photo

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to conclude the recruitment process soon for 24369 Constable (GD) posts in Central Para Military Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Assam Rifles and Sepoy (Sepoy) in Narcotics Control Bureau Exam 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for SSC GD constable recruitment 2022 is November 30. The selection process is based on Computer Based Examination (CBE) which will be held only in English and Hindi.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) will be scheduled and conducted by the CAPFs. 

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

BSF: 10497 posts
CISF: 100 posts
CRPF: 8911 posts
SSB: 1284 posts
ITBP: 1613 posts
AR: 1697 posts
SSF: 103 posts

SSC GD Constable 2022 Educational Qualification
The candidates should have passed Matriculation or the 10th Class Exam from a recognized Board/ University.

How to apply: Applications must be submitted online mode at the official website of the Commission i.e. ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Important dates
Commencement of application process: October 27, 2022
Last date to apply for SSC GD constable: November 30
SSC GD Constable exam date: January 2023

Mode of selection: The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination (DME/ RME) and Document Verification. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Viral Photos of the day: Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, Sussane Khan-Arslan Goni give couple goals
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, top 5 contestants after show's second week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Three Army jawans die due to avalanche in Kupwara's Machil sector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.