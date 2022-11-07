Search icon
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Application process to end SOON for 24000 posts at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: This recruitment drive will fill 24369 vacancies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 03:08 PM IST

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to conclude the recruitment process soon for constable (GD) posts in Central Para Military Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Assam Rifles and Sepoy (Sepoy) in Narcotics Control Bureau Exam 2022. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for SSC GD constable is November 30. Selection is based on Computer Based Examination (CBE) which will be held only in English and Hindi.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) will be scheduled and conducted by the CAPFs. 

This recruitment drive will fill 24369 vacancies.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

BSF: 10497 posts
CISF: 100 posts
CRPF: 8911 posts
SSB: 1284 posts
ITBP: 1613 posts
AR: 1697 posts
SSF: 103 posts

SSC GD Constable 2022 Educational Qualification
The candidates should have passed Matriculation or the 10th Class Exam from a recognized Board/ University.

How to apply: Applications must be submitted online mode at the official website of the Commission i.e. ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Important dates
Commencement of application process: October 27, 2022
Last date to apply for SSC GD constable: November 30
SSC GD Constable exam date: January 2023

Mode of selection: The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination (DME/ RME) and Document Verification. 

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Notification

