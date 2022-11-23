Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SSC GD Constable Marks released at ssc.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download

Candidates who want to check and download their SSC GD Constable Marks can check the official website - www.ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 03:03 PM IST

SSC GD Constable Marks released at ssc.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download
File Photo

Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released the SSC GD Constable Marks today - November 23, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Constable GD in CAPFs, NIA & SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 can check and download their scores on the official website - www.ssc.nic.in. 

The SSC released a notice saying that the Final Result for the SSC GD Constable has been uploaded on the website. The notice read, "The Final Result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 was declared on 07.11.2022. Now, the commission has decided to upload the Final Marks of candidates who were declared qualified for appearing in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME)."

SSC GD Constable Marks Notice
Notice(Final Marks)CT-GD2021_23112022
SSC GD Constable Marks: Direct Link to download

Candidates would require their Registration Number & Password to download the SSC GD Constable Marks. This facility will only be available from November 23, 2022, to December 7, 2022. 

SSC GD Constable Marks: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Uploading of Final Marks of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021' link

Step 3: Enter your candidate number, and password, and download the results.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 522 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.