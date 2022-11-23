SSC GD Constable Marks released at ssc.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released the SSC GD Constable Marks today - November 23, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Constable GD in CAPFs, NIA & SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 can check and download their scores on the official website - www.ssc.nic.in.

The SSC released a notice saying that the Final Result for the SSC GD Constable has been uploaded on the website. The notice read, "The Final Result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 was declared on 07.11.2022. Now, the commission has decided to upload the Final Marks of candidates who were declared qualified for appearing in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME)."

Candidates would require their Registration Number & Password to download the SSC GD Constable Marks. This facility will only be available from November 23, 2022, to December 7, 2022.

SSC GD Constable Marks: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Uploading of Final Marks of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021' link

Step 3: Enter your candidate number, and password, and download the results.