The SSC GD Constable 2025 exams will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2025.

SSC GD Constable Exam Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Constable (GD) exam scheduled for February 5, 2025 for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau. Candidates can download the SSC GD Constable Exam Admit Card 2025 on the official website, ssc.gov.in, once it is released.

As per reports, the SSC GD Constable Exam slip for 2025 will be available 10 days before the start of the respective exam shift.

SSC GD Constable Exam Admit Card 2025

The SSC GD Constable 2025 exams will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2025.

SSC GD Constable Exam Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1. Go to the official SSC website

Step 2. Click on the 'Admit Card' tab

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login credentials, such as registration number and password

Step 5. Click the login button to view your SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025

Step 6. Save the admit card and take a hard copy for future use