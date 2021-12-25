SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021 released at ssc.nic.in - Last date to raise objections December 31

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021: The staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released Answer Key for Constable GD. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 can check the answer key available on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The SSC Constable GD was held from November 16 to December 15, 2021.

The candidate’s response sheets along with the tentative answer keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may click on the link provided below and log in by using their examination roll no. and password.

Candidates who want to raise objections can do it online from December 24, 2021 (06:00 PM) to December 31, 2021 (6 PM) on payment of Rs 100/- per Question/ Answer challenge. Representations received after 6 PM on December 31, 2021, will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021:

- Visit the official website-ssc.nic.in

- On the home page, go to the What's New section.

- Candidates should click on the "Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) - Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021" link

- Check PDF and click on the link on the PDF

- To log in, enter your details -- Roll Number and Password.

- The Answer Key would be displayed on the screen.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021 direct link: ssc.nic.in