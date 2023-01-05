SSC GD Constable admit card released at ssc.nic.in, exam from January 10, Know how to download hall ticket

File photo

The admit card for the GD Constable recruitment 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The SSC GD Constable 2022 admit card are for the Western, Central, North Eastern, and North Western zones. Candidates can access the regional SSC websites to download their GD Constable 2022 admit card.

The SSC GD Constable exam 2022 will be conducted between January 10 and February 14, 2023, across the country.

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Visit the regional websites of SSC.

Look for the admit card link.

Enter the Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth

SSC GD Constable admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

