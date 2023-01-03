SSC GD Constable exam 2023 admit card soon: How and where to check, exam to begins from January 10

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) GD Constable examination 2023 will be conducted from January 10 to February 14. The admit card for SSC GD Constable Recruitment exam 2023 is expected to be released soon.
Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website-- ssc.nic.in. This SSC recruitment drive 2022 is aiming to hire a total of 45284 candidates to fill vacant posts.
SSC GD Constable admit card 2023: How to download
