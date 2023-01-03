Search icon
SSC GD Constable exam 2023 admit card soon: How and where to check, exam to begins from January 10

SSC GD Constable exam 2023 admit card is expected soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

SSC GD Constable recrutment exam 2023| Photo: PTI

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) GD Constable examination 2023 will be conducted from January 10 to February 14. The admit card for SSC GD Constable Recruitment exam 2023 is expected to be released soon. 

Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website-- ssc.nic.in. This SSC recruitment drive 2022 is aiming to hire a total of 45284 candidates to fill vacant posts. 

SSC GD Constable admit card 2023: How to download 

  • Visit the regional websites of SSC
  • Look for the admit card link
  • Enter the Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth
  • The SSC GD Constable admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

