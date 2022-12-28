Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SSC GD Paper 1 2022 Admit Card OUT: Here's how to download, exam dates here

SSC GD Admit Card 2022 for Paper 1 has been released at the regional websites.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

SSC GD Paper 1 2022 Admit Card OUT: Here's how to download, exam dates here
SSC GD Constable Admit Crad 2022| Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released General Duty (GD) Admit Card 2022 for Paper I on the regional websites. Candidates who have applied to appear for the SSC GD Recruitment Exam 2022 can download the admit card for Constable (Gd) In Central Armed Police Forces (Capfs), SSF, Rifleman (Gd) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy In Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) on the official site of regional websites.

As per the official schedule, the SSC GD Constable exam will be conducted between January 10, 2023, to February 14, 2023. It is mandatory for all kids to carry an original photo identity card with the date of birth as printed on the admission certificate. 

Read: CBSE CTET 2022 starts tomorrow: Here's all you need to know before taking exam

SSC GD Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of SSC regional websites
  • Click on SSC GD Admit Card 2022 for Paper I link available on home page
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the admit card and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.