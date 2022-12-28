SSC GD Paper 1 2022 Admit Card OUT: Here's how to download, exam dates here

SSC GD Constable Admit Crad 2022| Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released General Duty (GD) Admit Card 2022 for Paper I on the regional websites. Candidates who have applied to appear for the SSC GD Recruitment Exam 2022 can download the admit card for Constable (Gd) In Central Armed Police Forces (Capfs), SSF, Rifleman (Gd) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy In Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) on the official site of regional websites.

As per the official schedule, the SSC GD Constable exam will be conducted between January 10, 2023, to February 14, 2023. It is mandatory for all kids to carry an original photo identity card with the date of birth as printed on the admission certificate.

SSC GD Admit Card 2022: How to download