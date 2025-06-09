The written test consisted of 80 questions of 2 marks each. SSC GD Constable exam duration was for 60 minutes. The exam was held in English, Hindi, and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the result and rank list of SSC GD Constable Exam 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check their result and merit list by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Constable written examination was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The written test consisted of 80 questions of 2 marks each. SSC GD Constable exam duration was for 60 minutes. The exam was held in English, Hindi, and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Check SSC GD Result 2025: Step-by-Step to download