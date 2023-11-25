SSC GD Constable 2024 Notification: Registration begins at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply

This SSC GD Constable 2024 recruitment drive will fill up a total of 26146 vacancies.

Staff Selection Commission has begun the SSC GD Constable 2024 registration process on November 24, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The last date to apply is December 31, 2023, and the deadline to pay online is January 1, 2024. The correction window will open on January 4 and January 6, 2024. The computer-based test will be conducted in February- March 2024.

This SSC GD Constable 2024 recruitment drive will fill up a total of 26146 vacancies of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR).

SSC GD Constable 2024: Steps to apply