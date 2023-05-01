SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard release date to be released on this date, check official notification here

File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the final marks release date for the SSC GD exam for the Constable (GD) in the CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB. Marks of (Computer Based Examination) of the candidates were to be made available on the website of the Commission w.e.f. 27.04.2023 to 12.05.2023.

SSC declared the result of the Computer-Based Exam of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 on April 8. More than 30 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC GD Exam. This year, the Computer Based Examination in r/o Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination, 2022 was held between January 10 to February 13.

“Candidates are hereby informed that due to other ongoing examination activities, the above-said facility will now be available on the website of the Commission from 08.05.2023 onwards”, reads the official notification.

SSC Notification here