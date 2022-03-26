SSC GD Constable 2021 result declared at ssc.nic.in - Direct link to check cut-off

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of SSC GD Constable 2021. The list of shortlisted candidates for the next stage of examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 –Shortlisting of candidates for Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) is available on the official website.

Candidates can check the result on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

SSC conducted Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 from November 16, 2021 to December 15, 2021 in the Computer Based Mode.

Representations received from the candidates regarding Tentative Answer Keys were carefully examined and Answer Keys were suitably modified, wherever required, and finalised thereafter. The final Answer Keys have been used for the evaluation of the performance of candidates in the Examination.

SSC GD constable 2022 result: Steps to check the cut-off

Visit the Staff Selection Commission website at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the “Result” link available on the homepage.

Click on the “Constable-GD” link on the exam section.

Click on the "SSC GD result 2021" from the result section.

Check and download the SSC GD Constable result PDF

SSC GD constable 2022 result Direct link: ssc.nic.in/SSC