SSC GD Constable 2021: Commission releases marks for GD Constable on ssc.nic.in - Direct link

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks for General Duty Constable 2021 today (April 1, 2022) on its official website. The candidates can check SSC GD Constable marks 2021 on the official SSC website – ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exams 2021 were conducted from November 16, 2021 to December 15, 2021 in the Computer Based Mode.

The scorecards/ marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be available on the official website till April 30, 2022. Candidates can download the marks by providing Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password.

SSC GD Marks 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website - ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘GD Constable - marks of recommended/ non-recommended candidates’ link.

Step 3: Enter required details - Registration No/Roll No and Registered Password

Step 4: SSC GD Constable scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future references.

Direct link: ssc.nic.in/MarksStatus