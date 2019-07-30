SSC GD Constable 2019: admit cards for PET test released, check @ gdconst.crpfexam.in

Central Reserve Police Force released the admit cards for SSC Constable Exam Physical Efficiency Test( PET) on the official website

Central Reserve Police Force released the admit cards for SSC GD Constable Exam Physical Efficiency Test( PET) on the official website. Candidates can their result at- gdconst.crpfexam.in

The computer-based test(CET) result for SSC Constable Exam was declared on June 20.

The PET will be conducted in the month of August and the candidates are requested to bring the admit cards to the exam center.

Note: Those who do not bring their admit card will not be allowed to take the examination.

Steps to download the admit card for SSC Constable PET exam:

Step 1. Log on the official website- gdconst.crpfexam.in

Step 2. Enter the roll number.

Step 3. Enter the date of birth.

Step 4. Enter the Captcha.

Step 5. Click on sign in.

Step 6. Admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Around 30,41,284 applicants had appeared for the SSC GD Constable 2019 computer-based examinations.

For the recruitment year 2018, 58,373 vacancies of constable (GD) were notified for which computer-based written examination was conducted by the SSC.